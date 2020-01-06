Drago's Seafood is set to open its Baton Rouge restaurant at the end of January or early February.
Plans are to hold a soft opening, then a larger grand opening event, said Ron St. Pierre, a spokesman for Drago's.
Drago's has been overhauling the former FYE location near the intersection of Interstate 10 and College Drive for several months. The company said it would spend more than $6 million to renovate the 13,500-square-foot building and turn it into a restaurant.
About 150 people will work in the restaurant.
Drago’s is famous for its rich, garlicky charbroiled oysters and a seafood-heavy menu. The company currently has four locations: in the Hilton New Orleans Riverside, at 3232 N. Arnoult Road in Metairie, at 3151 Johnston St. in Lafayette and in Jackson, Mississippi.