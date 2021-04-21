Buddy’s BBQ plans to open a drive-thru/to-go-only restaurant at the intersection of Old Hammond Highway and O’Neal Lane by early June.
Owner Mickey Watson said he decided to go ahead with the second location because dine-in business at his Denham Springs restaurant has been down as a result of the COVID pandemic. Carry-out and drive-thru business has done well.
“There’s a high volume of traffic in the area,” he said. “The gas station in the shopping center does tremendous business. We’re hoping to feed off of their customers.”
Buddy’s has been open for four years, offering barbecue staples such as brisket, pulled pork, ribs, baked beans, potato salad and cole slaw. The menu at the Old Hammond location will be the same as the Denham Springs restaurant.
If the new restaurant does well, Watson said he will look at opening more takeout-only locations.
Plans are to have six employees at the new restaurant. Initially, the restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. six days a week, closed on Sundays.