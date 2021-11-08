Sportsbooks are set to open Wednesday in both Lake Charles riverboat casinos, after the Louisiana Gaming Control Board issued licenses to L’Auberge Casino Resort and Golden Nugget Lake Charles.
The sportsbook at L’Auberge is set to open at 9 a.m. Wednesday while a DraftKings sportsbook in the Golden Nugget will open at 2 p.m.
Both of the sportsbooks are temporary locations. The L'Auberge sportsbook is at the former site of the poker room and Stadium Games; it will be replaced by a Barstool Sportsbook in early 2022.
The Draft Kings facility is inside the Blue Martini bar at Golden Nugget; a 10,000-square-foot sportsbook with nearly 300 seats is set to open in the summer.
Six state-licensed casinos have been authorized to start taking sports bets. Last week, wagering started at Harrah’s in New Orleans, Boomtown Casino in Harvey, L’Auberge Baton Rouge and Horseshoe Casino in Bossier City.
These properties were the first ones the Louisiana State Police’s Gaming Division completed their compliance reviews of. Seven other state-licensed riverboats and racinos have applied to take bets on sports.