SCORE to host business seminar Tuesday
Baton Rouge Area SCORE will hold a virtual seminar on basic finances for start-ups from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The event covers such topics as critical record keeping, income and expense projections, cash flow analysis, tax issues and business structure.
To register, go to batonrougearea.score.org.
New Orleans Realtors to hold economic symposium Oct. 13
The 12th annual Economic and Real Estate Forecast Symposium will be from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center.
The event is hosted by the New Orleans Metropolitan Association of Realtors and the Commercial Investment Division of the New Orleans Metropolitan Association of Realtors.
Moderators and guest speakers include Jim Donelon, Louisiana insurance commissioner; Guy Williams, president and CEO of Gulf Coast Bank; Gary Wagner, professor and economist at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette; Tara Hernandez, president JCH Properties; and Davon Barbour, president and CEO Downtown New Orleans Development District.
Admission is $40 for members and $50 for nonmembers. Tickets are available at www.nomar.org.
New co-owners for Image360 New Orleans
Image360 New Orleans, a sign and graphics firm, has announced the addition of two co-owners and leadership partners, El-Lenor and Vincent Barbre.
The Barbres have worked with the company on projects for the NCAA and Redbull New Orleans.
Alongside initial co-owners Michelle and Norm Gobert, the Barbres will continue to operate the business out of the original Image360 New Orleans location at 1903 Poydras St.
Tiger Town Realty now part of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate
Tiger Town Realty, which has a presence in Baton Rouge and New Orleans, is now affiliated with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.
BHGRE Tiger Town was founded by Shannon Andre-Dewey in 2007 and has 40 agents.
Joining the BHGRE network will help the firm, because it will be part of a lifestyle brand that resonates across the South, Andre-Dewey said.
BHGRE has about 400 offices and nearly 12,500 independent sales associates worldwide