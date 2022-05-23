Parts of ExxonMobil’s sprawling Baton Rouge complex were shut down over the weekend after a steam-supplying unit operated by a third party stopped working properly, a company official confirmed Monday.
As a result, the facility is using flaring to consume “excess gases” on site, said Stephanie Cargile, a spokesperson for ExxonMobil. There is no emergency at the complex and flaring is part of the routine restart process, she said.
The steam supplier, also known as a cogeneration unit, has been repaired since it first started acting up Saturday, Cargile said. Many of ExxonMobil’s units in Baton Rouge use steam as their primary heat source.
Once the steam issue was detected, units at ExxonMobil’s refinery and chemical plant were either shut down or slowed down out of precaution.
Some flaring began at the refinery and chemical plant Saturday, according to tweets from ExxonMobil. More flaring was expected Monday afternoon.
Cargile said a timeline for when the flaring will end is unclear.
“We continue to meet all contractual commitments,” Cargile said in a statement. “The safety of our workforce and community is ExxonMobil's highest priority.”
ExxonMobil Baton Rouge’s refinery and chemical plant are located in north Baton Rouge, as is its polyolefins plant. The company also operates an aviation and lubricants plant in Port Allen.