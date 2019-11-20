Louisiana's nonfarm employment added 4,100 jobs over the past 12 months ending in October, an increase of 0.02% driven by health services and education.

Louisiana ended October with 2,002,300 jobs, according to preliminary numbers released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on Wednesday. The numbers are not seasonally adjusted.

There were 7,100 jobs added in education and health services, an increase of 2.2% to 327,900 workers.

Manufacturing was up by 3,000 jobs, 2.2%, to 138,500; trade, transportation and utilities, 2,300 jobs, or 0.61%, to 379,700; professional and business services, 3,300 jobs, or 1.53%, to 219,300; and other services, 1,600, 2.15%, to 76,000.

Construction employment fell by 10,000 jobs, or 6.5%, to 143,800; leisure and hospitality, 900 jobs to 238,200; mining and logging, which includes oil and gas, 200 jobs to 36,500; information, 1,600 jobs to 21,100; financial activities, 500 jobs to 91,000 total; and federal, state and local government, 1,800 jobs to 330,300.

The state's unemployment rate continued to drop to 4.5% from 4.9% in October 2018.

Louisiana added 9,200 jobs over 12-month period through September Louisiana's nonfarm employment added 9,200 jobs over the past 12 months ending in September, an increase of 0.5% driven by gains in education …