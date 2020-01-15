The Hancock Whitney Bank headquarters in New Orleans.

Hancock Whitney Corp. said Wednesday its fourth-quarter earnings were down compared to the year before due, with much of the difference due to costs related to its acquisition of Lafayette-based MidSouth Bancorp.

Gulfport, Mississippi-based Hancock Whitney, which has a major presence in New Orleans, said its net income dropped to $92.1 million, or $1.03 per share, from $96.2 million, or $1.10 cents per share, a year ago. The bank said costs related to the acquisition of MidSouth reduced earnings by $3.9 million, or 3 cents per share.