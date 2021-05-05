From left, The Velvet Cactus general manager Joel Justice talks to servers Chasadie McMillan, Cameryn Moggio, Oliver Guillot, Quinn Billeaud, Lesley Thornton and Janice Stickels at the Baton Rouge restaurant during Sunday brunch, May 2, 2021. Justice has recently been pressed into service working both sides of the kitchen, because of a shortage of kitchen staff, but servers have been a little easier to retain, probably because of tips, he said.