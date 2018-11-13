Baton Rouge-based Secure Shredding and Recycling has opened a new service facility in Lake Charles, a region previously served by its Baton Rouge location.
"We have been servicing customers in the southwest Louisiana market from our Baton Rouge facility, but we believe that having a local presence allows us to be more responsive to a growing clientele," said Jay Babb, Secure Shredding and Recycling owner. "A recent move by another firm from Lake Charles to another area of the state, opened this new market to our firm."
The Lake Charles facility will provide on-site document destruction services. The company provides services to individuals, businesses, nonprofits and government agencies across the Louisiana Gulf South. The company has been offering its Baton Rouge services in shred trucks or collection and destruction at its plant-based facility.