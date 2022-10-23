Baton Rouge
Dr. Karalyn R. Bentley and Dr. Patrick McLaren have joined Baton Rouge General’s Advanced Robotics Institute.
Bentley specializes in bariatric surgery and treating various types of cancer.
She is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine. Bentley completed her residency in general surgery at Methodist Dallas Medical Center and fellowship in advanced gastrointestinal and minimally invasive and robotic surgery at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center.
McLaren specializes in oncology and diseases of the pancreas and hepatobiliary system. He is also a faculty member of the surgery department at LSU Health Sciences Center in New Orleans.
He is a graduate of Wayne State University School of Medicine. McLaren completed his residency in general surgery at LSU Health Sciences Center in New Orleans and a fellowship in hepato-pancreato-biliary surgery at Methodist Health System
--
Pat Van Burkleo has been named executive director of Feeding Louisiana.
He joins Feeding Louisiana after being the president/CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana. He was awarded National Executive of the Year by the Professional Association of Boys & Girls Clubs of America in 2012 and awarded the Excellence in Nonprofit Management Award (John W. Barton Sr. Award) by the Baton Rouge Area Foundation in 2007.
Feeding Louisiana was created by the five regional food banks in the state to support collaborative efforts to accomplish policy, advocacy, food and fund raising objectives.
--
Brian Cordasco has been hired as vice president of hospital and clinic operations for Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital.
Cordasco previously served as senior director for Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health, where he focused largely on general and specialty pediatric operations. He will now continue to support physician practices and oversee operations for the children's hospital.
He previously worked for Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, Georgia, and Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.
--
Kim Marousek is the new director of planning for the Center for Planning Excellence.
She has more than 28 years of community planning experience on the regional, parishwide, municipal and neighborhood level.
Marousek has worked in Louisiana for the past 15 years. Before that, she was a community planner in Washington state.
New Orleans
Dr. Dedrick Moulton has been named head of the Department of Pediatrics at LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine and pediatrician-in-chief at Children's Hospital New Orleans.
Moulton is currently a professor of pediatrics at Atrium Health in Charlotte, North Carolina. He previously led the Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition Section and Fellowship Program and served as vice chair for diversity, equity and Inclusion in LSU Health New Orleans' Department of Pediatrics. He was also the gastroenterology service line chief at Children's Hospital and director of the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Program.
He earned a medical degree from the University of South Carolina. Moulton completed his pediatrics residency at Palmetto Richland Memorial Hospital and both clinical and research fellowships at St. Louis Children's Hospital-Washington University. He has received NIH and Crohn's and Colitis Foundation grants and industry contracts to conduct clinical trials and perform genetic analysis of children with inflammatory bowel disease.
----
Ryan Bridges has joined SVN | Urban Properties as an associate advisor.
Bridges will focus on expanding the firm’s coworking concept, UrbanHUB, and support the brokerage and property management teams.
Bridges spent the past four years in hospitality operations for Sonder ranging from warehouse logistics to property and operations management. Before that, she spent more than five years in procurement for Boeing.
She earned bachelor's in sociology from the University of Virginia.
---
Albert J. Placide III has been named director of human resources for New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity.
Placide recently served as the corporate regional HR manager of the Gulf Coast Housing Partnership.
He is a graduate of Delgado Community College and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.