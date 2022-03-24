Jared Llorens, dean of the LSU E.J. Ourso College of Business, has been appointed by President Joe Biden to serve on an advisory council that helps determine the salaries of federal employees.
Llorens will be one of three members of the Federal Salary Council. The council reviews federal data and meets twice a year to provide recommendations to the Secretary of Labor, Director of the Office of Management and Budget and Director of the Office of Personnel Management about pay rate adjustments for government workers.
“It’s a tremendous opportunity to apply my scholarship and research to shape compensation practices,” said Llorens, a Baton Rouge native who has served as dean of the LSU business school since July 2020.
He has spent more than 20 years studying employee compensation and recruitment. Before starting his academic career, Llorens served as a human resources analyst with office of personnel management and the department of labor. He has co-authored a textbook on public personnel management and served as editor-in-chief of the academic journal Public Personnel Management.
“I’ve been doing research in this area for years and written articles that have targeted these issues,” he said. “I’m very familiar with the Federal Salary Council and how it operates.”