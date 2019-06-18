An apartment complex off Burbank Drive has been sold to a New York developer for $1.96 million.
The PFD Group bought the Broussard Plaza Apartments at 8686 Coy Ave. in a deal that was filed Tuesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s Office. The seller was Baton Associates, a limited partnership headed up by Larry Tullos of Baton Rouge.
PFD owns four other apartment complexes in Baton Rouge: Cherry Creek, a 330-unit complex at 1701 N. Harco Drive; Pine Square, a 183-unit complex at 2888 Dougherty Drive; Olive Square, a 98-unit complex at 1737 La Annie Drive; and The Palms, a 75-unit complex at 5665 McClelland Drive.
Broussard Plaza is a 127-unit development, with apartments that rent for between $525 for a one bedroom, one bath, to $575 for a three bedroom, two bath.
In an email, a spokesman for PFD said the company was looking forward to making a significant improvement to Broussard Plaza.