The 11th annual LSU 100, which recognizes the fastest-growing businesses either owned or led by LSU graduates is out.
The exact company rankings on the list will be announced at a private gathering in October.
LSU also released the Roaring 10, a list of the companies that made up the top 10 in terms of having the highest revenue.
In alphabetical order, the businesses on the LSU's Roaring 10 are Audubon Engineering Co., Houston, engineering firm; B&G Food Enterprises, Morgan City, fast-food restaurant franchisee; Christus Health Louisiana and Southeast Texas, Alexandria, hospitals; Danos, Gray, oil and gas services; and HNTB Corp., Kansas City, Missouri, architecture; ISC Constructors, Baton Rouge, industrial engineering, construction and maintenance; Lipsey's, Baton Rouge, wholesale firearms sales; Performance Contractors, Baton Rouge, general industrial contractor services; Provident Resources Group, Baton Rouge, developer and operator of health care facilities, student housing and senior living; and The Newtron Group, Baton Rouge, construction engineering.
B&G, HNTB, Lipsey's and Provident also made the 100 fastest-growing list.
Other companies on the fastest-growing list are: Abadie, Answering Bureau, Anytime Flooring, Argent Financial Group, Automatic Access Gates, Babcock Partners, Bear General Contractors, BrownRice Marketing, Cadence, Cajun Ready Mix Concrete, Carter & Hatcher Consulting, Catapult Creative Media Inc., CompuFlow Solutions, CORE Health Networks, Crescent Payroll Solutions, Daigrepont & Brian APAC, DarkHorse Industries, ECOPRO, Elite Fulfillment Solutions, Emergent Method, Evergreen Tractor & Equipment, Facilities Maintenance Management, Four Corners Wealth Management, Franklin Associates, Frantz-Gibson Painting Co., Future Genius Solutions (dba ThreeSixtyEight), Garcia Roofing and Sheet Metal, Gatorworks, Geocent, Global Data Vault, Goss Advisors, Grace Hebert Curtis Architects, Guarantee Restoration Services, Guardian Computer, Gulf South Research Corporation, Hargrove Roofing, Hickory Small Animal Hospital, Honey Island Enterprises (dba Radterra and Maritime Veterinary Imaging) Hopkins Media, Horizon Financial Group, Investar Bank, IWD Agency, Kidder & Schultz CPAs, Kilcor Construction, Kismet Cosmetics, Launch Media, Law Offices of Howard E Conday Jr., Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry, Legacy Title, Losey Insurance and Financial Services, Louisiana Orthopaedic Specialists, Lyons Specialty Co., Manchac Homes, MAPP, Mela & Roam, Mimosa Handcrafted, Moran Construction Consultants, Netchex, New Orleans Roast, Oasis Spaces, Paperless Environments, Patient Plus Urgent Care, Pentecom, Perrier Esquerre Contractors, Pinnacle Group Insurance, Pinot's Palette Franchise, Pontchartrain Partners, Premier Health Consultants, Quality Engineering & Surveying, Red River Bank, Ritter Maher Architects, Romph & Pou Agency, ROSA Enterprises Corp. (dba The UPS Store 2305), Royal Automotive Group, Safety Management Systems, Scott + Cormia, SEJ Services, SEMPCheck Services, SITECH Louisiana, SRI Telecom, Tadpole Academy of Baton Rouge, The Anderson Group Real Estate Services, The Cottonport Bank, The Pangburn Group, The Royal Treatment, Trifecta Sports Therapy, Two Maids and a Mop, University Veterinary Hospital, Urban South Brewery, Vacherie Fuel, Vectura Consulting Services, VGraham, Vivid Ink Graphics, Walk-On's Enterprises, Walther Animal Clinic and Window World of Baton Rouge.
Nominations are submitted by individuals, colleagues, clients, former classmates or the businesses themselves. Businesses submit financial details confidentially to Postlethwaite & Netterville to be considered for the top 100 list, which began in 2011, and the Roaring 10, in its third year.