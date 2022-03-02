Consumer and business spending in East Baton Rouge rebounded in 2021, coming in 15.8% higher than 2020, a year marred by COVID related shutdowns.
Nearly $11.3 billion was spent in the parish during 2021, according to figures from the city-parish finance department. That compares to the $9.7 billion that was spent in 2020 and the nearly $9.8 billion spent in 2019.
Dek Terrell, an LSU economics professor, said the increased numbers were due to pent-up consumer demand, higher prices and the comparison against reduced 2020 numbers.
“There were big increases in sales tax collections almost every month,” he said. “And the months when the delta wave hit, the increases were a little smaller.”
Vehicle sales had an even bigger year-to-year increase, coming in 18.2% higher. Nearly $960.3 million was spent on automobiles in 2021, compared to $812.2 million in 2020.
Terrell said the figures for vehicle sales were affected more by inflation than increased consumer demand. Used vehicle prices were up 45% in 2021, due to a shortage of available cars and trucks. New vehicle prices rose by 12%.
"Used car price increases were so large that there may have even been a reduction in the number of vehicles sold," Terrell said.
Spending in virtually every category was up for the year. Sales at retailers, which includes grocery stores and accounts for 55% of all spending in the parish, was up 18.3% for the year. Spending at restaurants and bars, which were heavily impacted by COVID-related measures such as reduced seating capacities and extended bar closures, was up 27.6% for the year. Spending on services increased by 21.8%. Manufacturing spending, which can be affected by purchases of big-ticket equipment, was down 1.8% from 2020.
December sales were 19.2% higher than they were in 2020. More than $1.1 million was spent in the parish, compared to $950.5 million in December 2020.
In the Baton Rouge city limits, sales were up 16.9% for the year, coming in at nearly $6.3 billion. That compares to the slightly under $5.4 billion that was spent in 2020.
Spending increased in the unincorporated areas of East Baton Rouge by 14.5% during 2020. There was $5 billion spent outside the Baton Rouge city limits in 2021, compared to $4.4 billion in 2020.
Combined sales and vehicle tax collections were $225.5 million in 2021, up from $194.7 million in 2020.