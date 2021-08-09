A Houston-based funeral home operator has purchased the Resthaven Gardens of Memory for $2.9 million, 14 years after if first sold the property.
Legacy Panhandle Holdings LLC bought the funeral home at 11817 Jefferson Highway in a deal that was filed with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s Office last week. Legacy Panhandle has the same address as Legacy Funeral Group and lists Michael Soper as president. Soper is the chief executive officer of Legacy.
The seller was Funeral Directors Life Insurance Co. of Abilene, Texas. Funeral Directors bought Resthaven from Legacy in April 2007 for $2.1 million.
Legacy has more than 140 funeral homes, cemeteries and crematories in nine states, stretching from Florida to Nevada.