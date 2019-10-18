Louisiana's nonfarm employment added 9,200 jobs over the past 12 months ending in September, an increase of 0.5% driven by gains in education and health services.
Louisiana ended September with 1,989,400 jobs, according to preliminary numbers released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday. The numbers are not seasonally adjusted.
There were 11,600 jobs added in education and health services, an increase of 3.7% to 327,900 workers.
Manufacturing was up by 4,300 jobs, or 3.2% to 139,700; trade, transportation and utilities, 1,500 jobs, or 0.4%, to 378,900; professional and business services, 3,500 jobs, or 1.7%, to 215,800; and other services, 1,700, or 2.3%, to 75,500.
Construction employment fell by 10,300 jobs, or 6.8%, to 141,700; leisure and hospitality, 600 jobs to 235,700; mining and logging, which includes oil and gas, 600 jobs to 35,800; information, 300 jobs to 21,100; financial activities, 200 jobs to 90,600 total; and federal, state and local government, 1,400 jobs to 326,700.
The state's unemployment rate continued to drop to 4.5% from 4.9% in September 2018.