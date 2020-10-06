The freshly constructed 50-megawatt solar farm on 560-acres in West Baton Rouge Parish was sold to a joint venture between a Washington D.C.-based renewable energy business and a major publicly traded insurance corporation.
Financial details of the deal and construction costs for the project were not disclosed, but a solar farm of a similar size in Louisiana was projected to cost $78 million.
Fifty megawatts of solar power could provide electricity to about 9,600 homes but in Louisiana due to higher than average demand for power it would supply electricity to roughly 5,000 homes.
Helios Infrastructure, a partnership between Sol Systems and Nationwide Insurance, has been on a buying spree and has more than 300 megawatts of utility-scale solar energy projects across the nation and the fund has $650 million in assets.
In early September, Helios acquired a 47-megawatt solar portfolio from Cypress Creek Renewables which was split among four different projects in Southwest Texas.
The Baton Rouge solar farm, with 197,000 solar panels, is its single largest investment since the joint venture between Sol Systems and Nationwide Insurance began in 2018.
The solar farm, which was under contract with Depcom Power, an Arizona-based construction business, has a deal with Entergy Louisiana to purchase electricity produced for 20 years. Depcom Power did the engineering, procurement and construction in addition to operations and management on behalf of its previous owners Eagle Solar Group LLC. During construction it supported about 350 jobs in the region.
Nationwide considers the investment part of its environmental, social and corporate governance goals while Sol Systems has expertise in the industry.
The solar farm is projected to contribute $6.4 million in tax revenue over a 30-year period.
"Clean energy will play a significant role in the recovery of the region and our nation," said Jessica Robbins, senior director of structured finance for Sol Systems in a news release.
Entergy has been growing its share of solar for the past few years as it adds to a portfolio of about 190 megawatts of renewable resources, which includes hydro, biomass and waste heat recovery. In the past two years, roughly one-quarter of electricity Entergy Louisiana customers used stemmed from 'carbon-free' power sources.
Clean energy derived from the sun could offset the equivalent of the greenhouse gas emissions produced by nearly 19,000 passenger vehicles.
Meanwhile, D.E. Shaw Investments recently began construction on two solar projects totaling 70-megawatts of electricity, Iris Solar and St. James Solar. Combined, the solar energy from those projects could potentially power 13,000 homes, according to averages on file with the U.S. Energy Information Administration. In Louisiana, that number might be lower due to high power demand per household.
The New York-based renewable energy business has a long-term 20 year contract with Entergy New Orleans, an entity separately run from Entergy Louisiana but both are subsidiaries of Entergy Corporation.
These solar farms were previously developed by Acadian Renewable Energy LLC, a joint venture between investors affiliated with SunChase Power and MAP Renewable Energy, since then MAP Renewable Energy remains a minority stake investor.
Iris Solar spans 492-acres in Washington Parish and St. James Solar encompasses 218 acres of land. Construction is expected to be completed by the middle of 2021 and roughly 250 jobs are anticipated to be supported during construction.
"These two new solar resources in combination with our portfolio will substantially increase the composition of energy supplied to our customers from renewable resources," said David Ellis, CEO of Entergy New Orleans in a news release.
The two new solar farms are financed by a syndicate of lenders including French bank Societe Generale alongside Canadian bank CIBC, and Truist Bank the result of the BB&T and SunTrust combination.