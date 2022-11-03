Baton Rouge residents, get ready to shake things up with the opening of the area’s first Shake Shack.
Shake Shack will hold the grand opening of its first Baton Rouge location on November 14, company officials announced.
The restaurant will open at the Mall of Louisiana in a freestanding building between Longhorn Steakhouse and Peregrin's, located at 6651 Bluebonnet Blvd.
Officials say the location will have indoor and outdoor seating options, including a large outdoor patio, and a drive-thru.
The popular burger chain serves “elevated” Angus beef burgers and hand-spun milkshakes along with other American classics like chicken sandwiches, flat-top-grilled hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries and frozen custards.
The restaurant concept first started out in New York as a hot dog stand in Madison Square Garden and quickly grew to gain a cult following as it expanded into fast-casual dining.
On its opening day, the restaurant plans to donate $1 for each sandwich sold to the Three O’Clock Project, a nonprofit focused on increasing the access to health food for at-risk youth in the U.S.
Shake Shack currently has three locations in the New Orleans metro area, including a restaurant in Canal Place and one in Louis Armstrong International Airport.