The Baton Rouge metro area lost 1,100 jobs over the past 12 months through July.
The capital region was among four of Louisiana's nine metro areas that lost nonfarm jobs over the year, according to preliminary U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics data that is not seasonally adjusted. One of the metro areas had no change in employment over the year.
The state gained 4,800 jobs, a 0.2% increase, since July 2018 for a total of 1.9 million jobs.
The Baton Rouge metro area had 405,100 jobs as of July, down 0.3% from July 2018. Construction lost 4,900 jobs over the year, a drop of nearly 9%. The information, professional and business services, and leisure and hospitality sectors all lost 200 jobs each.
Meanwhile, education and health services added 1,100 jobs; manufacturing, 300; and trade, transportation and utilities, 600.
The unemployment rate for the Baton Rouge metro area was 4.8% in July, down from 5.2% in July 2018. Statewide unemployment dropped to 5.2% from 5.7% during the same time period.
LAFAYETTE: The Acadiana region added 1,900 jobs over the year, an increase of less than 1% to 204,600 jobs. Among the sectors with job gains were leisure and hospitality, 1,100; manufacturing, 600 jobs; and education and health services, 400. Construction lost 300 jobs and mining and logging, which includes the oil and gas sector, 200 jobs. Mining and logging has lost jobs for 52 of the past 55 months. Unemployment in Lafayette was 5%, down from 5.6% in July 2018.
NEW ORLEANS: The Crescent City added 11,400 jobs over the year, a 2% increase to 582,600 jobs. Leisure and hospitality added 5,000; education and health services; 3,600 jobs; professional and business services, 4,100; and construction, 1,100. Losses stemmed from financial activities, 800 jobs; government, 800; and information, 300 jobs. The unemployment rate was 4.8%, down from 5.5% in July 2018.
OTHER AREAS: Hammond added 200 jobs over the year to 45,400 jobs. Lake Charles added 500 jobs over the year to 118,500 jobs. Houma-Thibodaux lost 2,600 jobs to 84,500. Shreveport-Bossier City lost 2,400 jobs to 178,800. Monroe lost 300 jobs to 77,500. Alexandria showed no change over the year and had 61,100 jobs.