More than 7,600 people are in downtown Baton Rouge this week for two conventions being held in the Raising Cane’s River Center.
About 600 people will attend The Southern Association of College Registrars and Admissions Officers annual meeting, which started Sunday and ends Wednesday. The event is aimed at college and university officials in a region stretching from Texas to Virginia. And 7,000 high school students and their chaperones are expected to attend the annual Louisiana Senior Beta Club convention, which starts Tuesday and ends Thursday.
Davis Rhorer, executive director of the Downtown Development District, said the two events will have a $3 million economic impact. Local tourism officials said that’s something similar to the effects of the recent Louisiana Marathon.
“It’s the perfect way to kick off the year,” he said. “This will bring in a huge amount of kids, many of those who are making their first visit to Baton Rouge.”
About 60 percent of the downtown hotel rooms will be occupied by the two conferences. Karron Alford, director of marketing and technology for Visit Baton Rouge, said that’s in line with the recent occupancy rates for hotel rooms in early February.