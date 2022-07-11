Creative Bloc, a collaborative workspace in downtown Baton Rouge, is set to open a second location in the Fieldhouse Condominiums near LSU.
The business will take up all of the first floor commercial space in the property at 3347 Nicholson Drive, including a space that was occupied by VooDoo BBQ, said John Jackson, owner of the Creative Bloc.
“We constantly have a wait list for our offices,” he said. “We’ve lost tenants because they need more space to grow.”
Parts of Creative Bloc @ The Field House will be available in the next three or four months, while the entire space will open in February. But Jackson said all of the additional space is already spoken for.
The new location will have 8,400 square feet of leasing space. While that’s smaller than the 11,500 square feet Creative Bloc occupies on the corner of Main and Eighth streets, Jackson said about a third of the downtown building is taken up by his other business, Launch Media, a video production company.
“It’s a smaller space, but there will be more coworking space,” he said.
Finding a second location for Creative Bloc has been in the works for some time, Jackson said. The demand for coworking space increased during the COVID pandemic, as more people started working from home. It felt more traditional to work out of an office, instead of doing business at the kitchen table with children running around, he said.
Creative Bloc opened in 2014 and was a part of the revitalization of Main Street. Eight years later, Jackson said he hopes the new location can play a similar role in the revitalization of Old South Baton Rouge.
“Being near LSU allows us to tap into the Ph.D. candidates and students who are on the cusp of going off on their own, who are looking for a space like this,” he said.
Customers can rent a variety of space in Creative Bloc, including meeting rooms, work stations and suites. Space is available by the hour or the month. Clients will have access to both the Downtown and Nicholson locations, so they can drop into either location, depending on what their needs are.
One of the first businesses to move from downtown to the new location will be BBR, a digital marketing agency. The Lafayette-based business was one of the first tenants in the Creative Bloc, and Jackson said the business has grown and needs more room.