The technical issues plaguing some of Capital One's services Friday have been resolved, according to a statement from the bank on social media.

Capital One, the largest bank ranked by deposit market share in Louisiana, gave the updated after issues impacted its direct deposit function for its customers' accounts earlier in the day.

"The technical issues impacting some of our services have been resolved," the bank said via Twitter. "If you continue to experience any difficulties, please reach out to us. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience."

It was not immediately clear how many customers in Louisiana were impacted, but Capital One has more than 100 branches across the state and $18 billion in deposits.

The issue appears to be particularly troublesome for customers relying on paychecks this week to pay bills, which are often due around the beginning of the month.

