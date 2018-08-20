Thermaldyne has invested $50 million in a West Baton Rouge industrial waste reclamation plant set to open in late 2018, bringing 75 new jobs, officials said Monday.
The environmental solutions company had previously announced the project along with former Gov. Bobby Jindal's administration in 2015, though the project was then a $19 million investment that was set to bring 45 jobs.
The reclamation plant will provide Louisiana oil companies an in-state option for management of their oil bearing materials, the Baton Rouge Area Chamber said in a news release.
The jobs will have an average salary of $80,000 a year.
Since being announced three years ago, the project has "expanded both in capital investment and job creation," BRAC said. The chamber said it has worked with the firm over the past several years.
The facility will separate contaminants from oil bearing streams such as soil, sludge and filter cake from refining and related oil and gas industries. Through that process, oil bearing materials that would otherwise have been disposed through traditional means like landfills can be separated, creating products like clean oil and solids that can be repurposed.