Capital One has closed its Government Street branch and put the property on the market.
The bank is asking $950,000 for the property at 5220 Government St., which includes nearly 1.1 acres of land and a 4,136-square-foot building.
“It’s attracting an incredible amount of interest,” said Seth Citron, an agent with Stirling Properties in Lafayette who has the listing for the property along with Johnny Tolson. Stirling handles Capital One’s real estate sales across Louisiana. “A lot of that has to do with the pent up demand for properties because of the redevelopment of Government Street.”
Capital One, like other major banks, has been trimming its number of branches in recent years as financial institutions shift more of their business to apps and high tech ATMs. Along with the Government Street location, the bank also recently closed a branch in Watson.
Traditionally, in larger markets such as Baton Rouge, Capital One isn’t inclined to sell its former branches to other financial institutions, Citron said. The property is being marketed for prime office and restaurant redevelopment because of all the neighborhoods in nearby Mid City, Goodwood and Jefferson.
Citron said he expects Capital One will make a decision about what to do with the Government Street branch in the next week or two.