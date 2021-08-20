DEMCO has signed a deal with NextEra Energy to purchase electricity for the next 25 years from a new 100 megawatt solar project in Tangipahoa Parish.
The value of the contract was not disclosed. DEMCO spent $123.7 million on power purchased alone, not including transmission and distribution charges, in 2019, according to documents on file with the state.
DEMCO is seeking final approval of the contract with NextEra, a subsidiary of Florida Power and Light, from the Louisiana Public Service Commission as it moves away from coal and natural gas electric power. The Louisiana Public Service Commission is set to vote on the contract at its September 15 meeting.
DEMCO has more than 113,000 meters in Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, St. Helena, West Feliciana and Tangipahoa parishes.
The Amite Solar Project is expected to cost $100 million to build and support 200 construction jobs. The solar farm would to be connected to the utility grid in 2024. The project, which has been under consideration since 2017, would create two permanent jobs. It is slated to be built nearby La. 10 and Interstate 55 just north of Amite on 1,278 acres.
DEMCO's contract with Cleco, an electric utility based in Pineville, will expire in March 2024. It also gets power from the U.S. Department of Energy Southwestern Power Administration but it's a small slice. Cleco has been exploring buying solar power for its own customers.
DEMCO looks to have 100 megawatts out of 600 megawatts it requires to meet customer demand stem from the Louisiana solar project. The remaining power is initially expected to be a mix of traditional fossil fuels, but will likely transition to more renewable power when solar projects become available. The cooperative is particularly bullish on the ability for solar projects to have battery storage, which means when the sun goes down renewable power could still potentially be available. Amite Solar is planning to accommodate a 20 megawatt battery storage facility.
One megawatt of power could keep all the electricity on for 100 homes in Louisiana when needed.
Historically, it's been difficult for DEMCO to predict how much to charge residents because there is a fuel cost adjustment in its Cleco contract. High demand from either winter storms or summer heat can cause spikes in fuel cost which means higher bills for customers.
DEMCO expects the new agreement to enable the company to offer cheaper power with more consistent rates for members.
"If you were pricing solar as an option a decade ago it would have been a difficult economic decision," said Randy Pierce, chief executive officer of DEMCO. "But it's become a not only a great environmental choice but has more economic value."
The likely price per kilowatt from solar power would be 25% lower than the average price per kilowatt in recent months, which has been at a record high.
"Right now we're way above market rates," Pierce said. "In this new plan we can buy tranches of wholesale power before you run into any given situation so you will have more stability."