Baton Rouge area
The Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana presented its 2019 Douglas Manship Sr. Torch Award for Ethics in Business awards to Brother’s Construction Co. of Baton Rouge in the 1 to 10 employees category and Faulk & Winkler CPA in the 11 to 99 employees category. The award recognizes businesses committed to the highest standards of leadership, character ethics and trust among their employees, customers and communities.
The Women’s Business Enterprise Council South named Brown Eagle Contractors Inc. as Supplier of the Year in the southern United States.
The woman-owned Baton Rouge-based business provides services to chemical companies, such as logistics labor, project management and material handling. Industry giants like BP, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Shell, ConocoPhillips and Entergy nominated and selected Brown Eagle as the award recipient. Owner and chief executive officer of the company is Lela Mae Wilkes, who acquired it from the founders’ heirs in 2014 after serving as president of the company for more than 25 years.
Woman’s Hospital has achieved Gold Level status from the American Heart Association in recognition of its commitment to building a culture of health in the workplace.
The association’s health achievement index uses science-based best practices to evaluate the overall quality and comprehensiveness of workplace health programs and promotion of healthier behaviors. All Woman’s locations are designated WellSpots by the Louisiana Department of Health. Woman’s has also been recognized as one of the Healthiest Companies in America by Interactive Health.
New Orleans area
The International Economic Development Council honored the New Orleans Business Alliance with a Bronze Excellence in Economic Development Award for its InvestNOLA Initiative.
The program won in the category of innovation programs and initiatives. InvestNOLA is designed to help minority-owned small businesses grow to enterprises with $10 million or more in revenue through public- and private-sector opportunities, innovative capital products, mentorship and advanced business-management education. Awards are judged by a diverse panel of economic and community developers from around the world, following a nomination process. IEDC received over 400 submissions from 12 countries. The New Orleans Business Alliance is a not-for-profit economic development organization created as a partnership between the city of New Orleans and the business community.
Joel Pominville, executive director of the American Institute of Architects New Orleans and the New Orleans Architecture Foundation, received the Associates Award from the American Institute of Architects Louisiana Chapter.
He was recognized for elevating the profession and role architecture and design play in the community and as a leader and mentor. His past positions have included national vice president of the American Institute of Architecture Students, student director on the board of the Association of Collegiate Schools of Architecture, AIAS representative on the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards’ internship advisory committee and AIAS liaison on the AIA national associates committee.
He also has been involved in New Orleans with housing advocacy efforts; local nonprofit organizations; and partner organizations like Women in Architecture, the Arts District, the Small Center for Collaborative Design and the Tulane University School of Architecture. Pominville holds a bachelor's degree in architecture and minor in business administration from Clemson University, and the Charles E. Daniel Center for Building Research and Urban Studies in Genoa, Italy.