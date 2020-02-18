Amedisys, the Baton Rouge-based home health and hospice company, generated $27.7 million in profits during fourth quarter, or 83 cents per share, up from $27.5 million during fourth quarter 2018.
Fourth quarter revenue increased by $66 million to $500 million, up from $434 million during the same time frame in 2018. Operating expenses increased to $459 million up from $397 million.
Over the year, the company's net income increased to $126.8 million during 2019, up from $119.3 million in 2018. That amounts to $3.55 per share in 2018 and $3.84 per share in 2019.
Revenue increased over the year by $293 million to $1.9 billion, up from $1.6 billion in 2018. Operating expenses over the year increased from $1.5 billion in 2018 to $1.7 billion in 2019.
"We are set up for a great 2020 as we navigate the waters of PDGM," said Paul Kusserow chairman and CEO of Amedisys in a news release referring to patient driven groupings model which is a new way in which providers are reimbursed by Medicare and Medicaid.
The company has more than 21,000 employees across 38 states.