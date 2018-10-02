A local entrepreneur wants to turn the Sarkis Oriental Rugs building on Government Street into an arts and music events space that sells alcohol.
Devin Broome will go before the city-parish Planning Commission on Nov. 13 with a request to rezone the property at 4385 Government St. to allow for commercial alcoholic beverage sales. Broome said he has a deal in place to purchase of building two days after the Planning Commission meeting.
“We want to make this a place for the community to do stuff,” he said. Along with selling drinks, Broome wants to hold recitals and concerts in the building, create a space for local artists to sell their works and operate a coffee shop and bookstore. Local bluesman Kenny Neal is donating a soundboard for the space, which doesn’t have a name yet.
Broome is a co-founder of Atlo Software, which provides secure internet service into prisons in Louisiana and Mississippi, giving inmates a chance to access a wide range of approved educational material. This allows the inmates to get vocational training and earn college credits. He also owns a number of rental properties in nearby Bernard Terrace.
The idea for the arts and music space came from a community garden that Broome helped establish on Richland Avenue. “This is about social entrepreneurism, where profit isn’t the main thing, but it’s in there to keep things spinning,” he said.
The 10,000-square-foot building has been on the market for a while. Originally, it was a church, but 40 years ago, it was converted to a rug store. Broome said he plans to tear down a 5,000-square-foot addition to free up more space for parking. “I want to restore this property back to its grandeur,” he said.
The hope is to turn the property into another anchor for Government Street, much like the nearby White Star Market food hall, he said.