The Stadium Sports Bar & Grill at L’Auberge Baton Rouge has been closed and is undergoing a $6.7 million renovation that will turn it into a Barstool Sportsbook.
The sportsbook is set to open around November, said Cheryl Duhon, the casino's vice president of marketing. It will be the first permanent sportsbook in a Baton Rouge casino; Hollywood Casino has a temporary DraftKings sportsbook, but the permanent sportsbook won’t open until the property completes its land-based expansion in late spring 2023.
“We want this to have a presence,” Duhon said. “Barstool is such a unique brand, we want it to be seen as soon as one enters the casino.”
Barstool is a popular digital media company that operates a mobile betting app. Penn National Gaming, the parent company of L’Auberge, owns a 36% stake in Barstool. There are Barstool branded sportsbooks at a number of Penn National casinos, including L’Auberge Lake Charles.
The Barstool Sportsbook will have a full restaurant and bar, featuring a menu similar to what Stadium offered – burgers, wings and po-boys. That section will be open to customers under 21.
On the left side of the eatery there will be the sports wagering area and lounge, with betting windows and self-service kiosks. That section will replace one of the casino’s service bars and will be closed off to people under 21. It will open onto the casino floor.
L’Auberge is mapping out the staffing for the 10,000 square foot facility, but Duhon said the sportsbook should lead to hiring 40 new employees.
After the sportsbook is completed, L’Auberge plans to reopen its Edge bar inside the Bon Temps Market, Duhon said. Bon Temps had been the casino’s buffet, but it now offers a la carte dining, temporarily featuring dishes that had been on the Stadium menu.
The Edge has been closed for about a year, when the casino turned the area into a second smoking terrace.
The private dining areas inside the market will be turned into the Edge space. Duhon said it will cost between $1.5 million and $2 million to remodel the space for the bar. Plans are to finish the work sometime in 2023.
“There are a lot of moving parts happening right now,” Duhon said.