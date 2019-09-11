Richard D. White Jr. will retire as dean of the LSU E.J. Ourso College of Business in June 2020 with the end of the school year.
White has served as dean since 2012.
“I have served well past the normal age for retirement and well beyond the average tenure as dean,” White said.
“We appreciate Dean White’s years of service to LSU,” President F. King Alexander said. “His leadership in the E.J. Ourso College of Business has been vital to the college’s growth and achievements."
Under White’s supervision, the college’s Stephenson Department of Entrepreneurship and Information Systems started its first class in its bachelor's degree in entrepreneurship, a paired degree that can be combined with any LSU undergraduate major. A Master of Science in Analytics graduate program also was started and prepares students to use data-driven methods toward organizational effectiveness. The college’s Professional Sales Institute was named one of the 2019 top professional sales programs by the Sales Education Foundation.
The college also established the Office of Business Student Success. Under White, the college launched a one-year MBA program track, and a Master of Financial Economics is pending approval for fall 2020. Many of the programs were supported through more than $42 million raised from donors.
White said he is retiring with "bittersweet emotion." Pending approval by the university, White plans to serve in emeritus status and continue an active writing agenda. White is a Pulitzer-nominated political biographer and author of “Kingfish: The Reign of Huey P. Long”; “Roosevelt the Reformer: Theodore Roosevelt as Civil Service Commissioner, 1889-1895”; and “Will Rogers: A Political Life.”