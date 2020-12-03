The Research Park Corporation and its Louisiana Technology Park have been rebranded as Nexus Louisiana and the Nexus Louisiana Tech Park.
Officials said the name reflects the organization’s role as a connector for technology-driven entrepreneurs, community leaders, investors and other partners.
“As Nexus Louisiana has grown to be the central identity for our organization, we realized that it and the Louisiana Technology Park needed to be brought closer together as a cohesive brand,” said Connor Tarter, a spokesman for Nexus Louisiana.
The new brands will be introduced over the next few months, beginning with Nexus Louisiana’s digital properties.