The Blue Bayou Water Park and Dixie Landin' Theme Park will reopen on Wednesday morning.
After being partially open last summer, the amusement park returns with daily operating hours from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., according to its online post.
The park will remain open through Aug. 7th. Afterward, it will be open only on Saturdays and Sundays up until Labor Day.
Blue Bayou and Dixie Landin' is normally open by Memorial Day weekend, but a labor shortage delayed the park's reopening this year. The park was closed in 2020 due to COVID-related restrictions. The park was partially open for summer 2021.
Limited attractions will be available for visitors, and admission will only be purchased at the park's admission gates.
Additional reporting by Timothy Boone.