Baton Rouge aquaculture firm Water Management Technologies Inc. has been acquired by a Boston company.
Innovasea Systems, Inc. said it acquired all outstanding shares of WMT and will operate the company as a new land systems business unit.
Terms were not disclosed. WMT, which is located off Airline Highway south of Highland Road, has supplied aquaculture systems to fish farms, research entities and government hatcheries for 25 years.
"With the vigorous growth underway within the recirculating aquaculture systems sector, becoming part of the Innovasea team will significantly broaden our capability and also provide the needed resources to grow and capitalize on the opportunities presently in the marketplace," said WMT President Terry McCarthy, who will stay on with the company as vice president and general manager.