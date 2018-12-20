Patrick Coogan, a Baton Rouge businessman who pitched on two LSU baseball teams that won the College World Series, has been named president and chief executive officer of SportsBR.
SportsBR works with Visit Baton Rouge to host sports events across the Capital Region.
“As someone that grew up in Baton Rouge and was engaged in the local athletic community, I know the value of having the opportunity to participate in marquee events in our own backyard,” Coogan said in a statement. “Our commitment at SportsBR is to continuously bring in the best events at the best venues and use those events to compliment all other areas of outreach in our great region.”
Coogan, was a member of the Tiger teams that won the College World Series in 1996 and 1997 and was an All-American in 1997. He later pitched professionally in the St. Louis Cardinals organization, then founded Champion Wealth Strategies in 2009, a financial planning and wealth management firm that focused on retirees, professional athletes and business owners.
He will replace Eric Engmann, who stepped down earlier this year to serve as president of Christo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High.