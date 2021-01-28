New unemployment claims across Louisiana dipped slightly last week, as the state is still working through a backlog of claims.
There were 11,086 new unemployment claims filed last week, down from 16,340 one week before, according to U.S. Department of Labor data released on Thursday.
For the past month, accommodation and food services industry workers remain the most common new jobless claim, according to the state agency's public dashboard.
There were another 5,177 new claims filed last week for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, a special federal program for the self-employed such as independent contractors, compared to 6,351 claims one week before.
There were 59,881 continuing existing unemployment claims across the state for the week ending Jan. 16, the latest state data available, and another 119,023 existing PUA program claims continuing.
The Louisiana Workforce Commission said it has resolved identity verification issues for more than 16,000 individuals out of the 32,000 claims that have been in limbo. The agency hired 80 new employees to tackle identity verification.
As the economy improves, some benefits are expiring. About 5,200 individuals were removed from extended benefits recently, which is 13 weeks of unemployment benefits after the first 26 weeks of benefits expires, after the U.S. Department of Labor determined the improving state unemployment rate triggered the move.
The unemployment rate must be at least 5% and it must be at least 120% higher compared to the past two years for extended benefits paid for by the federal government are available. If the unemployment rate worsens, the extended benefits can return.
Those individuals were supposed to be transitioned to Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation claims by the state.
"Hopefully they won't even notice," said Robert Wooley assistant secretary of the office of unemployment insurance administration. "Since we're lucky enough to have PEUC it's not going to have much of an impact."