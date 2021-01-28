Kathrin Roberts, left, and Robert Roberts, right, sit together on a shopping cart outside of a shopping center on Behrman Hwy on the Westbank in New Orleans, La. Thursday, June 11, 2020. The pair are not related but traveled together from Atlanta to the New Orleans area. The pair were homeless before the coronavirus outbreak and arrived in the New Orleans area well into the pandemic. They said they were denied entry into the shelters they found. By borrowing a smartphone they were able to apply for the stimulus checks but are still waiting on payment. Kathrin had worked at odd jobs before the pandemic.