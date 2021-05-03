A severe ice storm that shut down much of the city around Mardi Gras caused consumer and business spending in East Baton Rouge Parish to drop 2.9% in February when compared to the year before.

Nearly $736.9 million was spent in the parish during the month, according to figures released Monday by the city-parish Finance Department. That’s down from the $759 million spent in February 2020.