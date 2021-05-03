A severe ice storm that shut down much of the city around Mardi Gras caused consumer and business spending in East Baton Rouge Parish to drop 2.9% in February when compared to the year before.
Nearly $736.9 million was spent in the parish during the month, according to figures released Monday by the city-parish Finance Department. That’s down from the $759 million spent in February 2020.
Baton Rouge had two days of snow, hail and freezing rain beginning Feb. 15 that led to street closures, keeping people from shopping. Widespread power outages led many businesses to shut down.
The bad weather didn’t affect vehicle sales, which were up 7.6% to $64.9 million from $60.4 million in February 2020.
Spending at retailers, which makes up 54% of all economic activity in the parish, was up 13.9% in February. Sales at restaurants and bars did even better, posting a 34.4% increase over February 2020.
But all other categories saw significant drops in spending during the month. Manufacturing spending, which can be affected by the purchase of big-ticket equipment, was down 31.5%. The other category, which includes agriculture and forestry, construction, transportation, wholesale trade, finance, insurance and real estate, was down 18.1%
Sales inside the Baton Rouge city limits were down 2.5% for the month from $422.3 million to $411.9 million. Outside the city limits of Baton Rouge, there was a 3.5% drop in sales from $336.8 million to $325 million.
Sales tax collections were $14.7 million for February, compared to $15.2 million for the same period in 2020.
For the first two months of the year, spending was down 2.2% in East Baton Rouge Parish from nearly $1.6 billion to $1.5 billion. Spending outside the city limits was down 3.8% for the first two months of the year to $683.6 million from $710.9 million. Inside the city limits, spending dropped 0.9%, from $857.6 million to $850 million.