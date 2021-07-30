Juban’s Creole Restaurant is set to reopen late this year or early 2022, after being closed since July 2020 because of the COVID pandemic.

Making Raving Fans Hospitality Group, which recently reopened SoLou Patio Restaurant Bar, will take over as the operator of the restaurant. The group is made up of Chef Peter Sclafani; Michael Boudreaux, former Juban’s owner; and Kiva Guidroz.

“We know Juban’s has great bones, but we want to reimagine it to see what else it could be,” Sclafani said. “It’s been around for 40 years and we want to take it for 40 more years.”

The restaurant will remain a Creole fine dining establishment, and popular dishes, such as the Hallelujah Crab and Fish Adrian will remain on the menu. But other changes may happen.

The group is working with local marketing firm Xdesign Inc. to rework the brand. Juban’s will remain in the name, but a subtitle might be added, Sclafani said.

DNA Workshop, a local architecture firm, is also being brought in to look at all of the space the restaurant takes up. The sheer size of Juban’s, which features multiple dining rooms, is one of the reasons the property hasn’t reopened after more than a year, Sclafani said. “With the pandemic, large gatherings were not allowed.”

The plan is to bring back the banquets and parties that were frequently held at Juban’s. “We don’t want to change it that much,” he said.

As a model for the new Juban’s, Sclafani pointed to two restaurants he is part owner of: Phil’s Oyster Bar and Portobello’s Grill. Like Juban’s, both are longtime popular local eateries.

“With Phil’s, we didn’t want to come in and turn it up on its head,” he said. “We wanted to pay tribute to the past and bring it into the future by slightly updating the menu and making it more modern.” The same thing happened with Portobello’s, which last year got a new menu made up old favorites along with Louisiana-inspired cuisine.

Juban's was the final property in the Juban Restaurant Group to temporarily close, following the COVID-related shutdowns of Adrian's Restaurant, Christina's and Beausoleil. Beausoleil was acquired by Stephen Hightower's City Group Hospitality, as was Adrian's. Adrian's recently reopened as a City Pork restaurant. Royal Taste of Jamaica has moved into the Christina's spot downtown.