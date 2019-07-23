Retailers interested in delivering beer, wine and liquor to homes and businesses can now apply for a permit from the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control.

The ATC said Tuesday it is accepting applications for alcohol delivery and expects to issue the first permits by early August.

“We are developing the rules required by the new laws so that deliveries can begin as soon as possible,” said ATC Commissioner Juana Marine-Lombard. “Our main concern is ensuring that businesses continue to sell and serve alcohol responsibly.”

The Legislature passed two bills earlier this year that allow for restaurants, grocery stores, package stores and third-party services, such as delivery services, to deliver alcohol.

Permits will cost $250 for restaurants, package houses and grocery stores that deliver direct and $500 for third parties hired to do the delivery.

The beverages must be in a factory-sealed container, so restaurants will not be allowed to sell cocktails. Delivery drivers will have to go through the same alcohol training as bartenders and waiters to make sure they don’t serve liquor to intoxicated customers.

The drivers also will carry scanners to make sure the customer who placed the order is older than 21 and has a valid I.D. Businesses will not be allowed to deliver liquor outside the parish they operate in. And alcohol deliveries to schools and college campuses are forbidden.

Permit are at the ATC website.