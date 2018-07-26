H&E Equipment Services Inc. on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $20.8 million, or 58 cents per share, compared to $9.9 million, or 28 cents per share, a year ago.
The Baton Rouge-based construction and industrial equipment service company noted that its income tax rate was 25.5 percent in the second quarter, down from 37 percent a year ago.
Revenue increased 24.5 percent to $310.4 million in the second quarter from $249.4 million in same period last year.
Chief Executive Officer John Engquist said the company's rental revenue increased 21.5 percent, primarily from high utilization on a larger fleet combined with increased rates, and new equipment sales increased 50.1 percent, driven primarily by new crane and earth-moving sales.
“Our outlook for the balance of this year remains positive as demand in our end-user markets is strong and many industry indicators forecast continued growth in non-residential construction," Engquist said.