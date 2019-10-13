La. Farm to School Conference scheduled
The fourth annual Louisiana Farm to School Conference will be held Oct. 22-23 at LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center.
The LSU AgCenter event will have three main components of the farm to school concept: education, school gardens and local food procurement.
The conference will feature success stories, discussion panels, best practices and networking opportunities. Dozens of exhibitors will offer participants resources, curricula and products.
A “Meet the Buyer, Greet the Grower” event will kick off the conference on the evening of Oct. 22 as a networking venue between farmers, school nutrition staff, retailers and wholesale buyers.
Keynote speaker for the conference is Poppy Tooker, a New Orleans native who has gained recognition for her cookbooks and radio program, "Louisiana Eats!" The program focuses on preserving the food culture of Louisiana.
Online registration, the agenda and an application for financial assistance are at https://laf2sc2019.eventbrite.com. The cost is $33 per person, and space is limited.
Ella Project launches Louisiana Invents
The Ella Project has started Louisiana Invents, an expansion of its pro bono legal services to provide assistance to moderate-income Louisiana residents, small businesses and grassroots nonprofits seeking patent protection for their invention.
Part of the national Patent Pro Bono Program for independent inventors and small businesses, the Ella Project will work to match low- to moderate-income Louisiana inventors with patent practitioners who can help them draft, file and prosecute their patent application.
The Ella Project was launched in January 2004 by co-founders Ashlye Keaton and Gene Meneray in partnership with the Arts Council of New Orleans, Tipitina’s Foundation and Tulane Law School to offer dedicated pro bono legal assistance to low- to moderate-income artists, musicians and grassroots nonprofits of Louisiana.
Information is at https://ellanola.org/louisiana-invents.
Walk-On's franchisee opens Slidell location
A Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar has opened at 50 Town Center Parkway in Slidell.
The restaurant is owned and operated by DBMC Restaurants and is the group's seventh location. General Manager of the restaurant is Jose San Roman. The restaurant will employ up to 200 people.
Baton Rouge-based Walk-On's has 31 locations and more than 160 in development across 15 states through a franchise expansion nationwide. Its website is walkons.com.
Behavioral health conference scheduled
The 60th annual National Dialogues on Behavioral Health conference will be held Nov. 3-6 at the Renaissance Arts Hotel in New Orleans.
The event is titled "Creating Value, Measuring Value: Connecting Care, Collaboration and Outcomes.” The focus is on the disconnect between individuals and families’ need for care and the need for interconnections across systems that are necessary to provide true integration of care resulting in good outcomes for individuals, families and communities.
Conference issues will address stakeholders who need to be engaged and how; building effective collaborations across multiple systems; connecting care and professional and financial barriers; appropriate measures and outcomes; and aligning payment for services and outcomes that are valued by individuals and their families in the communities where they live. These issues will be addressed within the context of mobile crisis teams, law enforcement, suicide prevention, the opioid crisis and school safety.
A Sunday preconference will address the factors necessary for integrating care with a focus on school mental health and safety.
Registration information is posted at NationalDialoguesBH.org. Early registration for hotel reservations is by Oct. 18.
Epic Games executive presenting lecture
Tulane University School of Professional Advancement is hosting David Stelzer of Epic Games for a free gaming industry lecture from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 24 in the Lavin-Bernick Center on the Tulane Uptown Campus, 29 McAlister Drive, New Orleans.
Epic Games is the creator and distributor of worldwide titles such as Fortnite and the Unreal Engine that powers megahits like Bioshock, Borderlands and Robo Recall. Stelzer will discuss the business of games, how games are developed and the art-to-game play process.
Registration is at sopa.tulane.edu/epic-games.
Pre-Law Institute applications available
Urban Restoration Enhancement Corp. is accepting applications until Oct. 25 for the 2019-2020 College & Career Ready Initiative’s Pre-Law Institute.
The institute will take place Nov. 18 through April 1, Mondays through Wednesdays from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Southern University Law Center.
The institute is open to Baton Rouge high school students with a grade point average of 2.5 or higher. There is no cost to participate. Participants who meet attendance requirements can earn up to $100. Participants study at the law center; meet law professionals; gain experience with preparing an opening statement, writing a closing argument, introducing evidence and examining witnesses; conduct a mock criminal trial; and develop an understanding of the legal and criminal justice system.
Parents/guardians of interested students may apply for the program at http://urecbr.com.
Marshalls opening Gonzales store
Off-price retailers Marshalls is opening a store in the Cornerview Shopping Center, 115 S. Airline Highway, in Gonzales.
The grand opening is 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. Oct. 17.
The 22,000-square-foot store features brand name and designer merchandise in ladies, men, juniors, kids, shoes, accessories, home, pet, beauty and other departments. The store will employ 60 full- and part-time workers.
Regular store hours are 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
In business for 40 years, Marshalls has more than 1,100 stores in 48 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.
Accelerator program accepting applicants
The Idea Village, a New Orleans-based nonprofit supporting regional startup companies and their founders, is accepting applications for companies to join its 2020 accelerator program.
The accelerator program, called VILLAGEx (formerly IDEAx), helps founders of startup companies position their business for growth. The 2020 VILLAGEx program runs Jan. 6 through April 28.
VILLAGEx is focused on innovative post-idea stage, technology-enabled startups. This program uses mentoring by industry leaders and experienced entrepreneurs to provide education and one-on-one consultation to maximize founders' ability to scale their businesses and positively impact the economy of New Orleans and its surrounding regions.
VILLAGEx has graduated a total of 261 startups that have created thousands of jobs, raised over $240 million in total capital and earned over $252 million in revenue in the last fiscal year.
Applications are at www.ideavillage.org/villagex.
ACG Louisiana plans Capital Connection event
Association for Corporate Growth Louisiana is holding its Capital Connection and Networking Conference Oct. 16-17.
There are three events that occur during A Taste of New Orleans Capital Connection: a golf tournament on Oct. 16 at City Park Bayou Oaks Golf Course that is optional; a 5:30 p.m. opening reception on Oct. 16 at The Cabildo at 701 Charters St.; and Capital Connection on Oct. 17 at the Roosevelt Hotel New Orleans, 130 Roosevelt Way.
Information are registration are at https://www.acg.org/louisiana.