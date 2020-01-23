The PetSuites building near the intersection of Perkins Road and Staring Lane has been sold to an Arkansas investment group for nearly $5 million.
Nephron Properties LLC of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, bought the property in a deal that was filed Wednesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s Office. The seller was 3 B Development of Gretna.
The 14,000-square-foot building at 8200 Perkins Road sits on a 2.1-acre lot. PetSuites has been in operation in the property since May, offering boarding, daycare, grooming and training for dogs. National Veterinary Associates, which owns PetSuites, has a 20-year lease on the property with four 5-year options, according to marketing material for the property.
Michael Pou of Talbot Realty Group, who represented the seller, said Nephron bought the building as an investment.