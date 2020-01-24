The Greater Baton Rouge Port Commission Thursday approved a deal with a renewable fuels company that gives it a 90-day option to lease 164 acres at the port and build a $500 million plant.
Commissioners easily approved the deal with Houston-based Greentech Materials LLC. It gives them three months to reach an agreement for an option on the land, located west of the Genesis Energy terminal at the Inland Rivers Marine Terminal.
Jay Hardman, the port's executive director, said the deal allows Greentech and the port to keep talking about the potential development. If Greentech does reach a deal to lease the land, the port commission would have to approve it.
Greentech would produce environmentally friendly diesel fuel from soybean and palm oil. Some of the officials involved with the project worked for The Shaw Group in the mid-2000s, when the former Baton Rouge company was considering building a plant at the port. They were not identified. That plant would have blended vegetable oil and alcohol to produce biodiesel.
Greentech would produce 8 million to 9 million barrels of renewable fuel that would be shipped by barge or rail. In contrast, Genesis pumps out 20 million to 25 million barrels of petroleum products annually, Hardman said. Construction of the plant is estimated to create more than 500 jobs, and the first phase of the facility would lead to the hiring of fewer than 50 full-time employees.