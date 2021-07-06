Spoke & Hub, the latest eatery from Stephen Hightower, should open in early September in the former Bistro Byronz location on Government Street.

The restaurant and bar will be open for lunch and dinner seven days a week and have an Americana diner concept, Hightower said. Plans are to offer pancake breakfasts Friday through Sunday, but that could expand based on popularity.

“We want it to be a comfortable place,” he said. The name ties in to the Government Street Road diet and Hightower hopes people who live nearby will ride their bikes to Spoke & Hub.

Hightower is the managing partner of City Group Hospitality, which has eight restaurants in Baton Rouge, including four City Pork locations, Rouj Creole, City Slice Pints & Pizza and Beausoleil.

About 50 to 60 people will work at Spoke & Hub.

Bistro Byronz closed its location at 5412 Government St. at the start of the year. The restaurant is moving into the former White Star Market space, a few blocks away.