Sasol will begin testing several systems and machinery over the next few months in advance of a startup of its $11.13 billion Lake Charles chemicals project in southwest Louisiana.
“Beginning in late July, activities will involve testing of safety devices such as flares as well as process, utility, electrical and instrumentation systems,” Sasol spokesperson Kim Cusimano said.
As of March 31, the project reached 85 percent completion, with capital spending at $9.19 billion. Sasol plans to start the first three manufacturing units by the end of this year, with remaining units expected to start in 2019.
“A team of experienced engineers, process technologists and industrial safety experts have worked for several years, in parallel to construction activities, to outline in great detail the commissioning activities,” Cusimano said. “There will be some noise associated with these activities and we will do our best to advise the community in advance.”
Messages will be sent to community members registered at www.SasolNorthAmerica.com/SasolTEXT.