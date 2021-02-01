After about five years in development, the founder of Baton Rouge-based information technology services business General Informatics is leading a new technology startup that builds tools for law enforcement and first responders.
Known as 365 Labs LLC, the technology startup builds hardware and software tools meant to streamline police work, ranging from filing warrants to multifunctional cameras.
Mohit Vij founded General Informatics two decades ago but sold a majority stake in the company to fund his newest venture.
365 Labs has built more than 50 new tools in an operating system through cloud computing for law enforcement.
The company expects to hire at least 50 employees over the next two years.
"I think that we'll exceed that goal easily," Vij said.
The startup looks to lease office space inside @Highland, a commercial office at Bluebonnet Boulevard and Highland Road.
The startup is requesting economic incentives through the Quality Jobs program, which is a cash rebate to companies up to 6% for no more than 10 years in addition to state sales and use tax rebates on capital expenditures.
Dallas-based private equity firm Rosewood Private Investments bought a majority of shares in General Informatics in November. 365 Labs is independent from General Informatics, but the companies have a close relationship.
The goal is for the startup to have an initial public offering in three years. It has already filed patents related to its technology.
General Informatics has been a service provider to government agencies for years. Among law enforcement and first responders, there were systematic problems, Vij said.
For example, the introduction of police officers wearing body cameras while on duty was meant to improve transparency, but the process to share the footage requires a lot of manual work and is time intensive.
"The real problem happens after the recording is done," Vij said.
Tools built by 365 Labs leverage artificial intelligence to parse computer servers for body camera footage and upload it automatically for departments.
Likewise, the process to grant and administer search warrants is slow because it requires a judge's signature and the suspect could have fled the state by the time the warrant is issued to the officer. Many police vehicles have cameras, which are license plate readers, so the startup built software that allows cameras to be multifunctional and not just read license plates. They also use artificial intelligence to determine if there's something unusual about the data.
Often a police department has several different vendors and types of software. The 365 Labs operating system is intended to replace other tools and is already being piloted by some undisclosed organizations.
In 2019, General Informatics sold to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office smartphonelike devices known as Gismo, which weave together camera feeds, dispatch information, GPS tracking with license plate scans and fingerprinting.
The goal is for law enforcement to spend less money on niche devices. Someday, that could be a possibility by wearing augmented reality glasses to connect to a computer system for information instead of investing in hardware infrastructure.
"You can wear augmented reality glasses and have a real-time command center in front of you without having to spend the money to build a center," Vij said.