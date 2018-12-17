Mary Bird Perkins – Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center has opened a clinic focused exclusively on treating patients with tumors of the soft tissue, muscles and bones.
The Musculoskeletal Clinic is on the first floor of Mary Bird Perkins – Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center at 4950 Essen Lane.
Among the disorders treated at the clinic are soft tissue, bony and retroperitoneal sarcomas, a rare group of cancers that originate in the bones and/or in the connective tissues of the body. The clinic's team includes a surgical oncologist, an orthopedic oncologist, medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, radiologists, pathologists, nurses and social workers.
Leading the clinic are sarcoma experts Dr. John Lyons, a surgical oncologist who trained Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, and Dr. Shaun Accardo, an orthopedic oncologist who trained Moffit Cancer Center.
“There are very few centers around the country that offer a multidisciplinary clinic like this one,” Lyons said, which will allow patients to stay local for their treatment.
“There are more than 80 different subtypes of soft tissue sarcoma or sarcoma-like growths,” said Accardo, orthopedic surgeon and musculoskeletal oncologist at the Cancer Center. “Identifying tumor type and making an accurate diagnosis is the first essential step in management. These complex and rare tumors often require combination treatment from multiple different medical specialties, so having multiple experts housed in one location enables us to more efficiently offer patients the most appropriate and personalized treatment plan.”
Information is at www.marybirdlake.org/sarcoma and the phone number is (225)769-5656.