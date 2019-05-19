BATON ROUGE AREA
Nicholas Franco, a financial adviser with the Baton Rouge branch of Wells Fargo Advisors, has earned the designation of Certified Financial Planner from the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards.
The certification is based on experience, ethical requirements and completing coursework and an examination. Franco holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from LSU.
NEW ORLEANS AREA
Adams and Reese has been named an honoree in the law websites category in the 23rd Annual Webby Awards presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences honoring excellence on the internet.
The new Adams and Reese website, launched in 2018, was recognized for dynamic content with compelling interaction designed to create an engaging digital brand experience that highlights the firm’s expanding footprint and commitment to hospitable client service. The firm worked with digital agency One North Interactive and strategic marketing company Content Pilot in the development of the website.
AROUND LOUISIANA
Louisiana Economic Development and the U.S. Small Business Administration announced the 2019 Louisiana Small Business Award winners at a Governor’s Mansion reception, recognizing top performers in a range of categories.
Area winners were Small Business Person of the Year to Danny Blanks, managing member, Barlow Cook and James R. Washington III, members, of Pontchartrain Partners in New Orleans; Minority Business Champion to James J. Moore, president of Expert Maintenance & Construction Services in Prairieville; Family-owned Business Champion to Wayne, Kyle and Candice Perrilloux, of PrintingSource in Baton Rouge; Entrepreneurial Success Award to Angelica Rivera, of Colmex Construction in New Orleans; the Jody Raskind Lender of the Year to Jeanne S. Bergeron, business development director at Community Business Finance in Gretna; Phoenix Award for Outstanding Contributions to Disaster Recovery to Earl Randall III, former director of the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development in New Orleans; Region VI Women’s Business Center of Excellence Award to Klassi Duncan, director, Women’s Business Resource Center, Urban League of New Orleans; LED Small and Emerging Business of the Year to Brandon Blackwell and Jennifer Sherrod, of Elysian Seafood in New Orleans; LED Outstanding Small and Emerging Business Development Graduate Award to Doug and Nancy Toups, of eLearning Academy in Thibodaux; Louisiana Economic Development Corporation Bank of the Year to Pedestal Bank in Houma; Louisiana Procurement Technical Assistance Center Contractor of the Year to David Gottfried, of Gottfried Contracting in Covington; Manufacturing Extension Partnership of Louisiana Small Manufacturing Award to Pat Crawford, of DMI Contractors in Baton Rouge; National Federation of Independent Business Small Business Champion to Jim Urdiales, of Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine in Baton Rouge; U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Borrower of the Year to Robert and Elizabeth Champagne, of C-Dive in Houma; and 2018 Hudson and Veteran Champions Office of State Procurement Agencies Recognition to Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, the Department of Culture, Recreation & Tourism, and to Richard Howze, the Office of Information Technology.
The Louisiana Motor Transport Association announced the winners of its 29th Annual Truck Driving Championships during its Safety Awards Banquet.
Eric Courville, of Breaux Bridge and FedEx Freight, was Grand Champion for a second year in a row, earning the overall highest score competing in the 3-Axle class. Courville holds a record of 24 years with no accidents with a lifetime of 1,175,000 safe driving miles.
The Team Trophy went to XPO Logistics, with best average score for drivers Curtis McMellon, Brad Wederstrandt, Steve Logan, Jerry Farmer, Faron Hebert, Leroy Williams, Lawrence Francis and Damian Hebert; Mechanics Award to Chad Rudesill, of Hammond and FedEx Ground; Rookie of the Year to Herman Hutto, of West Monroe and Old Dominion Freight Line; Driver of the Year to John St. Pierre, of Hammond and C&S Wholesale Services; Safety Professional of Year to Terry Hunter, of Houma and United Vision Logistics; Trooper of the Year to Louis “Reggie” Smith of Louisiana State Police; and Weight Enforcement Trooper of the Year to Williams Hughes of Louisiana State Police.
Championship Awards by class to winners from the area were:
- 3-Axle: first place to Courville of Breaux Bridge, FedEx Freight; third place to Donald Drell of Ponchatoula, FedEx Freight.
- 4-Axle: first place to Brain Landry of Maurice, FedEx Freight; second place to Glen Winston of Mandeville, C&S Wholesale Services.
- 5-Axle: first place to Joseph Vital of Port Allen, FedEx Freight; second place to Larry Peltier of Brusly, Martin Brower; third place to Thomas Robertson Sr. of Tickfaw, C&S Wholesale Services.
- Flatbed: first place to Joseph Brown of Zachary, FedEx Freight; third place to Louis Scaruffi of Kenner, C&S Wholesale Services.
- Sleeper Berth: first place to Chad Rudesill of Hammond, FedEx Ground; second place to Robert Williams of Hammond, Walmart Stores.
- Straight Truck: first place to Leroy Williams of Zachary, XPO Logistics; third place to Jeffery Trim of Baton Rouge, FedEx Ground.
- Tank Truck: second place to Kyle Mitchell of Baton Rouge, FedEx Freight.
- Twin Trailer: first place to Damian Hebert of Lafayette, XPO Logistics; third place to Joseph Cook of Slidell, Old Dominion Freight Line.
- Step Van: second place to Andrea Nixon of Prairieville, FedEx Ground; third place to Warren Farrell of River Ridge, FedEx Freight.