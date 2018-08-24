LSU has announced the list of the eighth annual LSU 100: Fastest Growing Tiger Businesses.

The LSU 100 recognizes the 100 fastest-growing LSU graduate-owned or LSU graduate-led businesses from nominations submitted by individuals, colleagues, clients, former classmates or the businesses themselves. Businesses submit financial details confidentially to LSU to be considered for the Top 100 list.

Since the inaugural LSU 100 event in 2011, five companies have made the list all eight years. These organizations are Global Data Vault; Horizon Wealth Management; Lipsey’s LLC; SGS Petroleum Service Corporation; and USA Technologies Inc.

The companies earning a place on the 2018 LSU 100 list, in alphabetical order, are:

A Dogs Day Out LLC

Answering Bureau Inc. dba Dexcomm

Anytime Flooring LLC

Argent Financial Group Inc.

Arkel Constructors LLC

Asakura Robinson Company LLC

Automated Solutions

Aydell Investments LLC dba Sport Clips

B&G Food Enterprises LLC

Bite and Booze LLC

BlinkJar Media

BMI Audit Services LLC

Bulldog Solutions Inc.

Cane River Pecan Company

Carmouche Insurance Inc.

Carter & Hatcher Consulting LLC

CORE Health Networks

Distinctive Art Source

E-Claim.com LLC

Elite Fulfillment Solutions

Emergent Method

Facilities Maintenance Management

Finger Dye Spann Inc.

Franklin Associates LLC

Gatorworks

Gauthier Amedee

Geocent

Global Data Vault

GlobalSpeak Translations

Gremillion Mechanical Inc.

GULFGATE CONSTRUCTION LLC

H. Davis Cole & Associates LLC

Henry Insurance Service Inc.

Hickory Small Animal Hospital

Honey Island Enterprises Ltd. (dba Maritime Veterinary Imaging and Radterra)

Horizon Wealth Management

Hospice Care of South Carolina

Information Management Solutions LLC d/b/a Secure Shredding and Recycling

Investar Bank

IWD Agency

J.P. Oil Company

Joubert Law Firm APLC

LaBorde Therapy Center LLC

Legacy Title LLC

LIPSEY'S LLC

MaeMe Events and Gifts LLC

Marucci Sports

MasteryPrep

Mattress Direct

Mela and Roam

Metairie Small Animal Hospital

New Orleans Roast

Oasis Spaces LLC

Obvious Advertising

Ouachita Industrial Supply Inc.

Peachtree Tents & Events LLC

Pearl Events Austin

Perry Dampf Dispute Solutions

PERRY, BALHOFF, MENGIS & BURNS LLC

Pinot's Palette

Pod Pack International LTD.

Pontchartrain Partners LLC

Provident Resources Group Inc.

Quality Engineering & Surveying LLC

Quality Testing Inc.

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

Rampart Resources Inc.

Recruiting Source International LLC

Red River Bank

Red Six Media

Remson|Haley|Herpin Architects APAC

Ritter Maher Architects

ROSA Enterprises Corporation d/b/a The UPS Store 2305

Ryan Gootee General Contractors LLC

Scheffy Construction LLC

Scott Foust Studios LLC

SGS Petroleum Service Corporation

Sigma Marble and Granite Inc.

Skyhawk

Smith+Baker Landscapes

Southeastern Janitorial

Strait

Sustainable Harvesters

System Resources Telecom LLC

Tech Advocate Group

The Anderson Group Real Estate Services

The Lofton Corporation dba Lofton Staffing Services

The Pangburn Group Inc.

The Relocation Center

The Royal Treatment LLC

USA Technologies Inc.

Vets Heart Pets PC

VGraham LLC

Vintage Realty Co.

Vivid Ink Graphics

Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar

Watson, McMillin & Street LLP

Western Institute for Biomedical Research

Window World of Baton Rouge

Xdesign Inc.

To be on the list, companies must have been in business for five years or more as of Dec. 31, 2017; have revenues of $100,000 or more in each of the calendar years from 2015 to 2017; and be led or owned by an LSU graduate during that time frame.

Honorees will be recognized and the rankings of the companies revealed at a black-tie-optional gala on Friday, Nov. 16, at L’Auberge Casino Hotel in Baton Rouge. Information is at lsu100.com

