LSU has announced the list of the eighth annual LSU 100: Fastest Growing Tiger Businesses.
The LSU 100 recognizes the 100 fastest-growing LSU graduate-owned or LSU graduate-led businesses from nominations submitted by individuals, colleagues, clients, former classmates or the businesses themselves. Businesses submit financial details confidentially to LSU to be considered for the Top 100 list.
Since the inaugural LSU 100 event in 2011, five companies have made the list all eight years. These organizations are Global Data Vault; Horizon Wealth Management; Lipsey’s LLC; SGS Petroleum Service Corporation; and USA Technologies Inc.
The companies earning a place on the 2018 LSU 100 list, in alphabetical order, are:
A Dogs Day Out LLC
Answering Bureau Inc. dba Dexcomm
Anytime Flooring LLC
Argent Financial Group Inc.
Arkel Constructors LLC
Asakura Robinson Company LLC
Automated Solutions
Aydell Investments LLC dba Sport Clips
B&G Food Enterprises LLC
Bite and Booze LLC
BlinkJar Media
BMI Audit Services LLC
Bulldog Solutions Inc.
Cane River Pecan Company
Carmouche Insurance Inc.
Carter & Hatcher Consulting LLC
CORE Health Networks
Distinctive Art Source
E-Claim.com LLC
Elite Fulfillment Solutions
Emergent Method
Facilities Maintenance Management
Finger Dye Spann Inc.
Franklin Associates LLC
Gatorworks
Gauthier Amedee
Geocent
Global Data Vault
GlobalSpeak Translations
Gremillion Mechanical Inc.
GULFGATE CONSTRUCTION LLC
H. Davis Cole & Associates LLC
Henry Insurance Service Inc.
Hickory Small Animal Hospital
Honey Island Enterprises Ltd. (dba Maritime Veterinary Imaging and Radterra)
Horizon Wealth Management
Hospice Care of South Carolina
Information Management Solutions LLC d/b/a Secure Shredding and Recycling
Investar Bank
IWD Agency
J.P. Oil Company
Joubert Law Firm APLC
LaBorde Therapy Center LLC
Legacy Title LLC
LIPSEY'S LLC
MaeMe Events and Gifts LLC
Marucci Sports
MasteryPrep
Mattress Direct
Mela and Roam
Metairie Small Animal Hospital
New Orleans Roast
Oasis Spaces LLC
Obvious Advertising
Ouachita Industrial Supply Inc.
Peachtree Tents & Events LLC
Pearl Events Austin
Perry Dampf Dispute Solutions
PERRY, BALHOFF, MENGIS & BURNS LLC
Pinot's Palette
Pod Pack International LTD.
Pontchartrain Partners LLC
Provident Resources Group Inc.
Quality Engineering & Surveying LLC
Quality Testing Inc.
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers
Rampart Resources Inc.
Recruiting Source International LLC
Red River Bank
Red Six Media
Remson|Haley|Herpin Architects APAC
Ritter Maher Architects
ROSA Enterprises Corporation d/b/a The UPS Store 2305
Ryan Gootee General Contractors LLC
Scheffy Construction LLC
Scott Foust Studios LLC
SGS Petroleum Service Corporation
Sigma Marble and Granite Inc.
Skyhawk
Smith+Baker Landscapes
Southeastern Janitorial
Strait
Sustainable Harvesters
System Resources Telecom LLC
Tech Advocate Group
The Anderson Group Real Estate Services
The Lofton Corporation dba Lofton Staffing Services
The Pangburn Group Inc.
The Relocation Center
The Royal Treatment LLC
USA Technologies Inc.
Vets Heart Pets PC
VGraham LLC
Vintage Realty Co.
Vivid Ink Graphics
Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar
Watson, McMillin & Street LLP
Western Institute for Biomedical Research
Window World of Baton Rouge
Xdesign Inc.
To be on the list, companies must have been in business for five years or more as of Dec. 31, 2017; have revenues of $100,000 or more in each of the calendar years from 2015 to 2017; and be led or owned by an LSU graduate during that time frame.
Honorees will be recognized and the rankings of the companies revealed at a black-tie-optional gala on Friday, Nov. 16, at L’Auberge Casino Hotel in Baton Rouge. Information is at lsu100.com.