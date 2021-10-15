Louisiana is lagging behind the national average for paycheck protection loan forgiveness, but a recently introduced website looks to change those numbers.
The national average for loan forgiveness was 42% as of July compared to 26% in Louisiana. In Baton Rouge, 22% of loans were forgiven by late June while 19% were forgiven in New Orleans and 35% in Lafayette.
Paycheck protection loans can be forgiven if the money was used for eligible expenses such as payroll, rent and utilities.
The U.S. Small Business Administration backed 11.4 million paycheck protection loans nationwide and has already forgiven 7.2 million loans as of early October.
That's 65% of all the paycheck protection loans doled out to small businesses across the country after the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and 2021. The SBA expects by the end of this year, upwards of 90% of the loans will be forgiven.
To help reach that goal, a new online portal was introduced in August for borrowers to request forgiveness. The portal is meant for loans which were $150,000 or less, which is the majority of the debts.
The goal is to enable small businesses to apply for loan forgiveness directly.
"It really eliminates all the need for documents and manual processes," said Patrick Kelley, associate administrator for the office of capital access at the Small Business Administration. "It's having a profound impact on the pace."
Out of 5,000 lenders which participated in the program 1,500 are synced to the online portal. The application for borrowers to request forgiveness can be done online through a smartphone and it takes less than 6 minutes to complete.
Any borrower which does not either directly apply for loan forgiveness or have the lender apply for forgiveness could have to repay the loan with 1% interest.
Fewer than 5% of loan forgiveness applications through the program are denied, according to the SBA.
In Louisiana, there were 226,588 paycheck protection loans approved between 2020 and 2021 totaling $12.3 billion. As of late June, about $5.4 billion was forgiven.
There were 5,921 loans forgiven in East Baton Rouge Parish out of 26,485 loans or $5.4 billion before the online portal opened. Lafayette Parish had 4,950 forgiven out of 13,983 loans overall totaling $1.1 billion. In Orleans Parish, 5,453 loans were forgiven out of 27,384 loans worth $1.5 billion.
It was not immediately clear how many loans in Louisiana have been forgiven since the portal opened.