Hays Owen Sr. is retiring from the Baton Rouge Water Works Co. after 31 years with the utility business.
Owen, who has served as senior vice president and chief administrative officer since January 2004, will leave the company on Jan. 4. Adrienne Mire, the current director of human resources for the water company, will take over as vice president of administration.
Patrick Kerr, who serves as chairman of the water company board, said Owen has set a vision for the business that will allow it to thrive long after his retirement. During his years with the water company, he worked in nearly all areas of the business, including the corporate and operations side.
“It has been an honor and pleasure to work with Hays, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors,” Kerr said.
Mire has been with the water company since 2007. "Adrienne is supremely well qualified and will serve the company and our customers well,” Kerr said.
Baton Rouge Water Works has more than 186,000 metered connections in Baton Rouge and the surrounding areas.